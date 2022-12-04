Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Increases Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Stericycle by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $53.82. 339,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,605. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

