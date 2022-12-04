Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Crocs comprises 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 396.3% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 253,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 202,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 28.6% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 905,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,087,000 after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Crocs

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.