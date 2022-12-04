Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $2,021,000.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,871.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verint Systems Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. 357,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,686. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

