MELD (MELD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.07 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $39.07 million and $598,899.82 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,158,321,795 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01714305 USD and is up 10.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,031,586.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

