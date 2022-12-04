MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of MercadoLibre worth $94,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MELI traded up $4.06 on Friday, reaching $945.07. The company had a trading volume of 485,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 175.99 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $893.41 and a 200-day moving average of $841.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.