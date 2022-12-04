Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,401,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 57.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

MCY opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $56.94.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Articles

