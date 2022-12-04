Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MTR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,923. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.
Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.1818 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%.
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
