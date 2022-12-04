Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,923. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.1818 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) by 800.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

