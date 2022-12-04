Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Arrow Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Arrow Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,923 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 18.6% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arrow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,259. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $123.49. 39,950,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,884,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $327.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $352.71.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

