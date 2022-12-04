Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.27.

Methanex Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 76.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

