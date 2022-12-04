Metis (MTS) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges

Metis (MTS) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $261,055.88 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metis Token Profile

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

