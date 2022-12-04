MetisDAO Price Hits $18.61 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $81.95 million and $2.64 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $18.61 or 0.00110050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,906.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010681 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00039899 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00238235 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.01731273 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $3,022,834.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

