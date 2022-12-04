Millennium Sustainable Ventures (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.25. Millennium Sustainable Ventures shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

About Millennium Sustainable Ventures

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

