Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as high as C$0.66. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 30,500 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$35.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57.
Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,120 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.
