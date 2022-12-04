Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as high as C$0.66. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 30,500 shares changing hands.

Mirasol Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$35.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mirasol Resources

In other news, Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$865,446.54. In related news, Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,060,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$865,446.54. Also, insider Glenn Pountney purchased 563,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,646,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,122,000 shares in the company, valued at C$257,124,000. Insiders bought 729,000 shares of company stock worth $23,716,260 in the last quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,120 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

