MKM Partners Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $190.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 65.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 147.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

