Mobileye Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MBLY) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Mobileye Global’s (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 5th. Mobileye Global had issued 41,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 26th. The total size of the offering was $861,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Mobileye Global’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBLY. Cowen began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY opened at $31.94 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.