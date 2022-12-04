Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Reduced by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.