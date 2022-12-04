Monero Price Tops $146.09 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Monero has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $71.21 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $146.09 or 0.00861371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,960.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00453541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00114205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00651905 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00245448 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00270290 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,208,941 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

