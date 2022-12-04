Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) Shares Sold by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370,905 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 16.1% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 556,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 469,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 108,751 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MON stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

About Monument Circle Acquisition

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

