Moonbeam One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.47 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002387 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $186.41 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00080286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024532 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,689,114 coins and its circulating supply is 459,860,882 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

