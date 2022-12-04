Morgan Stanley Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $80.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.79.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $120.36.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

