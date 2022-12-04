Morgan Stanley Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $270.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

