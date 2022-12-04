MUSE ENT NFT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,091.71 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $260.02 million and $4,091.71 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.25342914 USD and is down -11.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,846.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

