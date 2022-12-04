MVL (MVL) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

MVL (MVL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $68.48 million and $557,870.75 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MVL has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,035.41 or 0.06108620 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00501013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.57 or 0.30209909 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,252,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.