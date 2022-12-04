My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $466,122.72

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $937,406.89 and approximately $466,122.72 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.50 or 0.01723696 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014266 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00030489 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00038624 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000534 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.64 or 0.01783065 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

