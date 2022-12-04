Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $96.01

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.01 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 90.15 ($1.08). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.16), with a volume of 138,649 shares changing hands.

Naked Wines Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of £71.78 million and a PE ratio of 3,233.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.65.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

