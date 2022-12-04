National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Natural Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

CNQ stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,205,194 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

