National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 483,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBHC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on National Bank to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get National Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,168,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

National Bank Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in National Bank by 38.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NBHC traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 446,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.