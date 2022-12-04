National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.0 %

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of NA stock opened at C$95.83 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$104.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$91.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

