Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $25,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

