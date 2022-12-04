Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,530 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $28,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $454,740,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,765 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

