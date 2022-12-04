Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 15,702 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $26,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $297.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.47.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.