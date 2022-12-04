Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $23.70 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,592 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.79% of Bank of Hawaii worth $23,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BOH opened at $81.85 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

