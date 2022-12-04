Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $24.67 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $24,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $151.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.49.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

