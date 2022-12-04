Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Marriott International worth $24,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,829,000 after buying an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $165.63 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.