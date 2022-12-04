Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 16,288 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.25% of Graco worth $25,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,554,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

