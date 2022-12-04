Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $269.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $270.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

