Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 88,405 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,405 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $33,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.46 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

