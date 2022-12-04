Navcoin (NAV) One Day Volume Hits $1,164.33

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $1,164.33 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00123911 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00220642 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00046300 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,976,785 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

