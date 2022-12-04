Nblh (NBLH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.87 Million

Nblh (NBLH) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Nblh has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $2,365.82 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nblh has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nblh token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.53 or 0.06038181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00507219 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,227.76 or 0.30584109 BTC.

About Nblh

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00044004 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,951.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

