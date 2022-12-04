NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.69 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $49.71 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00009970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00080385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024557 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 833,592,457 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 833,208,276 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.7117743 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $77,002,069.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.