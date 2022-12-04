NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.69 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $53.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00009954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00081008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025020 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 833,592,457 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 833,592,457 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.69715583 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $48,762,194.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

