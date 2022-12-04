Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $33.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTNX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NTNX stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $34.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,757.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Nutanix by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

