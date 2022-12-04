Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Tops $85.11 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $85.11 million and $3.79 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,960.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00453541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00114205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00861371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00651905 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00245448 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

