Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $55.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.40.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Neste Oyj from €55.00 ($56.70) to €54.00 ($55.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Neste Oyj Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NTOIY opened at $25.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $26.25.
Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neste Oyj (NTOIY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.