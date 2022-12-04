Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $55.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Neste Oyj from €55.00 ($56.70) to €54.00 ($55.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NTOIY opened at $25.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

Neste Oyj Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

(Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.