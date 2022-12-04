NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of NetApp to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.58.

NetApp Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NetApp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in NetApp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NetApp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

