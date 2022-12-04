Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Nevro Price Performance

NVRO stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Nevro has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

