New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Down 12.8% in November

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of EDU stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.