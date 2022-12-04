New Street Research Begins Coverage on Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.40) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nexi from €10.50 ($10.82) to €11.25 ($11.60) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Nexi has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

