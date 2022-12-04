NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198,816 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 136,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 107,805 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

SLV stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

