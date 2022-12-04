NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $172.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,750 shares of company stock valued at $40,056,578. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.